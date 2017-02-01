McDonalda s robbery suspect charged, embezzlement charges at second restaurant
He's also facing an embezzlement charge, accused of stealing a plastic bag with thousands of dollars at a second McDonald's. Court documents obtained by FOX 17 News indicate Nelson was an employee at the 44th Street McDonald's when he allegedly stole $2,262.55 in a clear plastic bag on Jan. 20. Security footage shows Nelson enter the manager's office and steal the bag before putting it under his shirt.
