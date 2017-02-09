Man waives initial hearing in Western...

Man waives initial hearing in Western MI plow-truck death

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

A man charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Grand Rapids-area woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow has waived his right to a probable cause hearing and had his case bound over to Kent County Circuit Court. The victim, 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford, was struck Jan. 10 while she walked on a road in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed Proof 2,830
News 5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos Wed MichaelN 2
are the protesters going to jump Tue Gville Jim 31
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Feb 5 bobaloo 10
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Feb 1 MrsMrs90 1,154
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Jan 28 Lesbian Daddy 90
News WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07) Jan 28 Frank 11
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC