Man reunited with refugee mother at Ford Airport
A Syrian refugee has been reunited with her son who lives in West Michigan, after several delays including the federal travel ban. It has been a long road for 67-year-old Fariha Aljbasini.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|34 min
|RushFan666
|45
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|Jimbo
|1,157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC