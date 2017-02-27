Man killed, possibly hit twice crossi...

Man killed, possibly hit twice crossing 28th Street

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A man was killed Sunday evening after being struck by at least one vehicle while crossing a street in Grand Rapids, police said. Officers were dispatched around 10:10 p.m. to the area of 28th Street between Jefferson and Madison avenues following a report of a pedestrian-involved car crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) 19 min Charley Horse 157
Local News Women (Apr '09) 1 hr HudsonvilleFriend 2,842
are the protesters going to jump Sun MIss Fit 53
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Feb 24 Dena 1,161
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC