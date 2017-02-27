Man killed, possibly hit twice crossing 28th Street
A man was killed Sunday evening after being struck by at least one vehicle while crossing a street in Grand Rapids, police said. Officers were dispatched around 10:10 p.m. to the area of 28th Street between Jefferson and Madison avenues following a report of a pedestrian-involved car crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|19 min
|Charley Horse
|157
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,842
|are the protesters going to jump
|Sun
|MIss Fit
|53
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Dena
|1,161
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC