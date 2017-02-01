Man charged with Oct. murder at 28th St. strip mall

A man has been charged with four counts, including murder, in connection to the shooting along 28th Street last autumn that left one person dead and eight others hurt. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, 20-year-old Jokari Dwayne Lowery was charged Wednesday with open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, and being a second-offense habitual offender.

