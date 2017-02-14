Listen, learn, create, and eat at Taste of Soul Sunday
Join the Grand Rapids Public Library to celebrate African American history and culture at Taste of Soul Sunday. Sample African American art, music, literature, history, and food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|8 hr
|Oneal
|37
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|Gville Jim
|1,156
|Ottawa County deputies look into gang ties in H... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|thunderhead
|39
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Morningwood
|2,831
|Classic Stereo closes (Jul '08)
|Sun
|tim bennett
|468
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC