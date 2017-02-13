Lead poisoning experts help Kent Coun...

Lead poisoning experts help Kent County explore the area's problem

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Though much attention has been given to the problem with lead-tainted water in Flint, lead poisoning in general is a problem for many communities across Michigan. That includes Kent County, among the areas of the state with the highest number of children exhibiting elevated blood lead levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 4 hr Gville Jim 35
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 4 hr Gville Jim 1,156
News Ottawa County deputies look into gang ties in H... (Aug '07) 15 hr thunderhead 39
Local News Women (Apr '09) Sun Morningwood 2,831
News Classic Stereo closes (Jul '08) Sun tim bennett 468
News 5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos Feb 8 MichaelN 2
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Feb 5 bobaloo 10
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC