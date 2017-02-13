Lalah Hathaway coming to DeVos Performance Hall Saturday
Five-time Grammy award-winner and singer Lalah Hathaway is set to perform in Grand Rapids Saturday for the 16th annual 'Symphony with Soul'. Just in time for Black History Month, the event features a night of gospel, jazz and blues to celebrate diversity and inclusion here in West Michigan.
