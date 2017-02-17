Kentwood commissioner accused of making threatening call to resign

A Kentwood City Commissioner is planning to resign after being accused of making a threatening phone call to a constituent over a street project. Redmond's letter of resignation from his at-large seat is on the Commission's agenda for its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21. The resignation comes nearly two months after Redmond pleaded not guilty in Grand Rapids' 61st District Court to a misdemeanor charge in the case of the phone call.

