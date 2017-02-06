Kent, Ottawa families among 65 to benefit from $907K Habitat grant

More than 65 families will be one step closer to owning a home with help from an $907,500 grant awarded to Habitat for Humanity Michigan by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, including 11 families being assisted by the local Habitat's based in Kent and Ottawa counties. Photo of Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity volunteers work on a house in Holland at 216 Hope Ave. GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Families in Kent and Ottawa counties are among 65 statewide who are closer to owning a home thanks to a $907,500 grant awarded to Habitat for Humanity Michigan by the Michigan Housing Development Authority .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.