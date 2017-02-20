I-196 bridge in Grand Rapids to be widened next year
The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning five major projects in the Kent County area in 2017 -- the biggest of which is a reconstruction of M-6.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|20 hr
|MIss Fit
|53
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|2,840
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Dena
|1,161
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 24
|Go Blue Forever
|156
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC