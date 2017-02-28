Hear the audio: Kuiper described as a hammereda in phone conversations between officers
FOX 17 has obtained new audio and documents related to a controversial incident involving former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper and three Grand Rapids Police Officers. 2016, Kuiper was alleged to have driven drunk the wrong way down Union Avenue, hitting a parked car and injuring someone inside.
