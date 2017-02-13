GVSU buying property for $3.3M for Pew Campus parking lot

Grand Valley State University plans to build a parking lot on land along Butterworth Street to address the additional parking needed to serve its Pew Grand Rapids campus. GVSU's Board of Trustees on Friday, Feb. 10, authorized the $10,000 monthly lease, and ultimately the purchase of 3.5 acres owned by Louis Padnos Iron and Metal Company for $3.38 million.

