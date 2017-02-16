Grand Valley considers on-campus medical exams for sex assault victims
Grand Valley State University students who are sexually assaulted have two nearby places where they can get a comprehensive forensic medical exam. That's why Carla Blinkhorn, longtime executive director of the YWCA West Central Michigan in Grand Rapids, which offers one of the programs, doesn't see a need for Grand Valley to have its own sex-assault exam area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,835
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Feb 14
|Oneal
|37
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Feb 14
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 13
|Gville Jim
|1,156
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC