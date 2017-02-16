Grand Rapids seeks to change truck route on Grandville Avenue
As Roosevelt Park neighbors seek to transform the Grandville Avenue corridor, the city is working out ways to take over the state trunk line from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The neighborhood has heavily contributed to a new area specific plan for Grandville Avenue -- "Viva la avenida" -- that is open for review and comment for the next several months.
