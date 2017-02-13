Grand Rapids Schools' $47K payroll er...

Grand Rapids Schools' $47K payroll error means some staff underpaid, others overpaid

An internal audit recently finalized by Grand Rapids Public Schools revealed payroll accounting errors totaling $47,595 that required pay rate corrections for its support staff. Last year, a member of the bargaining unit for the union notified the district of the issue, sparking the six-year payroll review in which underpayment and overpayment errors were discovered for this school year and over the last three years.

