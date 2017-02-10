Grand Rapids rolls out plan to revamp Grandville Avenue corridor
City planners working on revitalizing Grand Rapids are now turning their focus to the Grandville Avenue corridor that cuts through Roosevelt Park neighborhood. The community is a narrow strip of land roughly twelve blocks wide, running from Wealthy Street south to Burton Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|7 hr
|MrsMrs90
|32
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Proof
|2,830
|5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos
|Feb 8
|MichaelN
|2
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|bobaloo
|10
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC