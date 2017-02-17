Grand Rapids police officer gets 30-day suspension for controversial crash investigation
A Grand Rapids Police Officer who didn't administer a breathalyzer test to former Assistant Kent County Prosecutor Josh Kuiper at a crash scene won't be fired, city officials announced Friday. Officer Adam Ickes was among three GRPD officers city officials sought to fire in the investigation of a wrong-way crash Kuiper was involved in last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Feb 14
|Oneal
|37
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Feb 14
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC