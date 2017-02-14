Grand Rapids police: Man involuntarily missing
Relatives say Jamel Marcus Parker, 31, disappeared Sunday morning after a night with friends. Police say he was last seen between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., running in the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue NW.
