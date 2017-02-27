Grand Rapids Mayor to present second State of the City at new concert venue

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will present her second State of the City address to an invite-only crowd at a newly opened concert venue downtown Thursday, March 2. The mayor is expected to give an update on progress made after her first year in office on a number of ambitious goals she outlined at last year's State of the City. This year's event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 2 at 20 Monroe Live next to the B.O.B. The 2,600-seat concert venue opened Feb. 1. Bliss has put a twist on the traditional mayoral address, moving it to a different venue on weeknights - a departure from former Mayor George Heartwell's Saturday morning breakfast events .

