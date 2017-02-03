Go Red for Women brings awareness to heart disease
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Heart disease is still the number one killer in women, taking more women than all forms of cancer combined, according to the American Heart Association. Volunteers will knit little red hats to highlight congenital heart defects in babies, which is the most common type of birth defect in the country.
