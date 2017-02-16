Getting fat: Menus add Mardi Gras items
The start of the year is typically a time when people are making resolutions and swearing off the delectable treats Krystal Vega makes for Zinnia's Bakehouse .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,835
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Feb 14
|Oneal
|37
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Feb 14
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 13
|Gville Jim
|1,156
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC