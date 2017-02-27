Gaslight Village hunting a right fita...

Gaslight Village hunting a right fita for empty storefronts

Read more: WOODTV.com

Business leaders in the Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids are hoping their new ideas can help revitalize the shopping center and prevent more store owners from closing up shop. Walking through the business district Monday, 24 Hour News 8 counted more than a half dozen empty storefronts.

