Fugitive sought from Grand Rapids-Wyo...

Fugitive sought from Grand Rapids-Wyoming area

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The U.S. Marshal Service, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan's Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 18 hr Oneal 52
Local News Women (Apr '09) Fri localnewsfan 2,840
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Fri Dena 1,161
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Fri Go Blue Forever 156
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC