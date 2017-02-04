Former GRPD officer wins top honors at Giants Awards
Each year the Grand Rapids Community College's Giants Awards recognizes members of the African American community who have been outstanding in their contributions to Grand Rapids and West Michigan. Larry Johnson is a former Grand Rapids Police Department officer who now holds a top position at the Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|bobaloo
|10
|are the protesters going to jump
|11 hr
|Oneal
|28
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC