Fog Advisory and Gale Warning for Lakeshore Grand Rapids, Mi (WHTC) - ...

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Ottawa and Allegan counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 7. Low visibility could result in hazardous travel especially from Holland to Grand Haven where the Dense Fog Advisory is extended until 4 p.m. A Gale Warning from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, from from Holland to Grand Haven. Waves could build to 6-9 feet by Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.