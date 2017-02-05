Firefighters battle Sunday afternoon'...

Firefighters battle Sunday afternoon's fire at the Wild Bunch bar. Taylor Benson photo

The first call came in to the Grand Rapids Fire Department at 12:10 p.m. Sunday for hazy smoke at the bar, located at 706 Wealthy St. SE , near the intersection of Wealthy and Henry. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered fire in the first-floor ceiling.

