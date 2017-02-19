Fire crews rescue man who fell throug...

Fire crews rescue man who fell through ice on Reeds Lake

Officials tell 24 Hour News 8 that the victim went out onto the ice to retrieve his shanty and fell through. A hovercraft was launched from the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety to rescue the man.

