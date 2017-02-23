Family Christian closing all stores including 7 in W. MI
The retailer announced in a release on Thursday that changing consumer behavior and declining sales led to their decision to close. Family Christian employs more than 3,000 people and operates over 240 retail locations in 36 states.
