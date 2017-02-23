Family Christian closing all stores i...

Family Christian closing all stores including 7 in W. MI

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

The retailer announced in a release on Thursday that changing consumer behavior and declining sales led to their decision to close. Family Christian employs more than 3,000 people and operates over 240 retail locations in 36 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 7 hr Gville Jim 49
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Wed Jimbo 1,157
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 17 Anonymous 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC