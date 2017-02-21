Ex-FBI agent who shot at Grand Rapids police could avoid jail
A former Las Vegas-based FBI special agent pleaded no contest Friday, Feb. 24, to felonious assault for firing a gun at a Grand Rapids police sergeant. Ruben Hernandez, 35, entered the plea before Grand Rapids District Judge Jeanine LaVille after waiving his right to a probable-cause hearing.
