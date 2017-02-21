EPA poised to begin Grand Rapids pollution plume cleanups
Cleanup of a dry cleaning chemical plume that forced evacuations in Grand Rapids last summer over concerns about exposure to toxic vapors is expected to begin this year. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin extracting and treating harmful chemicals from the soil under a multi-block area along Hall Street SE east of South Division Avenue after drilling test wells into the groundwater this spring, according to EPA on-scene coordinator Betsy Nightingale.
