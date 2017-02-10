East Grand Rapids opens kitten yoga
MLive reports that Tungl is going to lead 32 participants through the first "Cats on Mats" event at her studio in April as a benefit for the Humane Society of West Michigan . The Humane Society will be bringing adoptable kittens during the spring "kitten season" to a special yoga session at the studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|Morningwood
|2,831
|Classic Stereo closes (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|tim bennett
|468
|are the protesters going to jump
|18 hr
|Oneal
|34
|5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos
|Feb 8
|MichaelN
|2
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|bobaloo
|10
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC