Downtown Grand Rapids surface parking lot plans moving forward
A new surface parking lot the city wants to build by the Downtown Market cleared an important hurdle this week: it gained the approval of the city's Planning Commission. Even though it's a city project, it needed special land use approval from the Planning Commission in order to move forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|156
|are the protesters going to jump
|7 hr
|RushFan666
|51
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|T-Man
|2,839
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Jimbo
|1,157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC