Dense Fog Advisory Along Lakeshore
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Ottawa and Allegan Counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 22. From South Haven to Holland on Lake Michigan the advisory is extended till 1 p.m. Visibility will be less than a quarter mile and may be zero visibility at times. Expect slow travel on area roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|2 hr
|RushFan666
|41
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC