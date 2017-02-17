Dance your way to healing at Mary Free Bed
Physical therapy can happen in all sorts of ways, sometimes it just helps to dance! The specialists at Mary Free Bed are doing their part to get everyone in on the fun. Rachel, Paul and Jo joined eightWest to talk more about these classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
