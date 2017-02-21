Creativity of Grand Rapids student ar...

Creativity of Grand Rapids student artists on display at Amway

More than 250 works of art created by students from Grand Rapids Public Schools and the charter school the district authorizes were unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Amway World Headquarters. The students were asked to reflect on the art they saw during school field trips to ArtPrize and then connect the experience to a specific theme through painting.

