City working on a fix for Grand Rapid...

City working on a fix for Grand Rapids' broken parking app

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Open up the city of Grand Rapids' smartphone application, GR Park, that shows available parking spots and it may seem like options are severely limited. But that's because the app is temporarily broken, and is only drawing in information from three ramps in the city, said Josh Naramore, the city's Mobile GR and parking manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 35 min RushFan666 36
News Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10) 4 hr Phartagnon 5,435
News Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09) 5 hr Greasy Burger Phart 54
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 12 hr Gville Jim 1,156
News Ottawa County deputies look into gang ties in H... (Aug '07) 22 hr thunderhead 39
Local News Women (Apr '09) Sun Morningwood 2,831
News Classic Stereo closes (Jul '08) Sun tim bennett 468
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,840 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC