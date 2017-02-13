Celebration Cinema offers dinner and a movie in one spot
The theater chain recently unveiled a new Oscar's Bistro -- with a bar -- in the lobby of its Grand Rapids North location, at 2121 Celebration Drive NE. Last year, Celebration applied for permission from the state and Grand Rapids Township to serve alcohol at its flagship theater.
Comments
Add your comments below
