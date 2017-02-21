Cascading Accordion/Open Gate Hybrid Brochure
The brochure features a luxuriously wide reveal, fun illustrations and cleverly placed typography. Oh, and the envelope is cool, too! You won't want to miss this week's inspiring solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|156
|are the protesters going to jump
|3 hr
|RushFan666
|51
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|T-Man
|2,839
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Jimbo
|1,157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC