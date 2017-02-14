Can't pay your Consumers Energy bill? Customer Assistance Days may help
If you're having trouble paying your Consumers Energy bill on time, the utility company has a special program that might offer some help. Consumers Energy is hosting a pair of Customer Assistance Day events this week, during which information on resources for struggling customers will be provided.
