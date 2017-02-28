Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Rush Policy for RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

Broadway Grand Rapids announces that seats in the first two rows of the orchestra section will be available for $20 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. The $20 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, located at 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, on the day of each performance and two hours prior to the show.

