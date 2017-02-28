Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Rush ...

Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Rush Policy for RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

Broadway Grand Rapids announces that seats in the first two rows of the orchestra section will be available for $20 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. The $20 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, located at 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, on the day of each performance and two hours prior to the show.

