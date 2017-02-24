Broadway Grand Rapids announces its 2017-18 season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Broadway Grand Rapids next season begins with Broadway's biggest blockbuster WICKED , the untold story of the Witches of Oz on stage for an unprecedented 3 weeks at DeVos Performance Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|localnewsfan
|2,840
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Dena
|1,161
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|156
|are the protesters going to jump
|15 hr
|RushFan666
|51
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC