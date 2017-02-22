Boy, 13, dies after being shot while ...

Boy, 13, dies after being shot while hunting in Michigan

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head while hunting small game in western Michigan. Michigan State Police responded Saturday to a report of a hunting accident in Oceana County's Greenwood Township and found the boy from the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming had been shot.

