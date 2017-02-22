a Orange is the New Blacka author speaking in Grand Rapids
Piper Kerman, author of "Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison," will speak in Grand Rapids next month. Kerman is scheduled to speak at Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE, on March 7 at 7 p.m. The speech is intended to bring focus to "the plight of women behind bars," according to a spokesperson for Humanity for Prisoners, which is organizing the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|1 hr
|Gville Jim
|42
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Jimbo
|1,157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC