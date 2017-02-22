a Orange is the New Blacka author speaking in Grand Rapids

Piper Kerman, author of "Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison," will speak in Grand Rapids next month. Kerman is scheduled to speak at Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE, on March 7 at 7 p.m. The speech is intended to bring focus to "the plight of women behind bars," according to a spokesperson for Humanity for Prisoners, which is organizing the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.