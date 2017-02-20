a Not My Presidenta protestors march through downtown Grand Rapids
In Grand Rapids, hundreds of people joined together as part of the effort, which has been called the ' Not My President movement '. It's one of many protests we've seen in West Michigan in resistance to President Trump.
