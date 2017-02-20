A Hands-On Approach to Real Estate Su...

A Hands-On Approach to Real Estate Success

Region Served : Western Michigan Years in Real Estate : 13 Number of Offices : 19 Number of Agents : 400 Favorite Way to Unwind : Golf when it's warm enough, or cooking for friends How does your company stay flexible and current? We're family-owned and -operated-and have been all the way through-which allows us to make decisions more quickly than we could if we were dealing with a national brand. We also have a leadership team that's made up of our owners and a 15-person management team, both of which allow us to easily come together to discuss what's happening in our local market.

