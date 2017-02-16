4,200 Grand Rapids students skip class for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Despite pleas for kids to attend school today, Grand Rapids Public Schools said around 4,200 students weren't in class due to a "Day Without Immigrants" protest. John Helmholdt, communications director for GRPS, said it does appear the district of 16,834 students won't make the 75 percent student attendance threshold for Thursday, Feb. 16, to count as an instructional day.
