3rd GR resident charged in mid-Michigan double homicide
A third suspect has been charged in the shooting deaths of two men found dead in an SUV outside a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store. Erin Mongar of Grand Rapids was arraigned Wednesday on two counts each of felony murder and armed robbery and single counts of conspiracy to commit arm robbery and a firearms charge.
