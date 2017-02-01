3rd GR resident charged in mid-Michig...

3rd GR resident charged in mid-Michigan double homicide

Read more: WOODTV.com

A third suspect has been charged in the shooting deaths of two men found dead in an SUV outside a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store. Erin Mongar of Grand Rapids was arraigned Wednesday on two counts each of felony murder and armed robbery and single counts of conspiracy to commit arm robbery and a firearms charge.

