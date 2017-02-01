3-time Grammy-Award singer on 'Hidden Figures' soundtrack coming to Grand Rapids
The film's soundtrack, which evokes the 1960s R&B sounds Stevie Wonder and Smoky Robinson, features Lalah Hathaway singing an up-tempo duet, Surrender, with the film's soundtrack producer, Pharrell Williams. "Hidden Figures" tells the story of a team of African-American women in the 1960s who supplied critical calculations that launched astronaut John Glenn into orbit and brought him home safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|3 hr
|RushFan666
|22
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC