Wyoming students among locals going to D.C. for inauguration
Whether in protest or support, local students, teachers, activists and advocates will be among the hundreds of thousands of people who are expected to be in Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump. "It's an opportunity of a lifetime," said Laura Alexandria, who is making the trip with a friend to watch the candidate she supported become president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|11 hr
|Gville Jim
|9
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|T-Man
|2,823
|Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|89
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|6
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|1,141
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|Jan 13
|Gville Jim
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC